Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RJF stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

