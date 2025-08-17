Aberdeen Group plc Has $34.69 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Humana by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $286.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $382.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.