EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,325. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $2,728,556. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

