Corient IA LLC Invests $668,000 in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,503,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,030,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,949,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 2,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,251 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $307.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico Corporation has a twelve month low of $216.68 and a twelve month high of $338.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.52.

Heico Increases Dividend

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 10.0%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.45.

Insider Activity at Heico

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,656 shares of company stock worth $28,534,115 in the last three months. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

