4,189 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,305 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $151.14 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.