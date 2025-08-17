14,577 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by LeConte Wealth Management LLC

LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

