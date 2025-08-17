Corient IA LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $298,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $381.87 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.