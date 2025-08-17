Corient IA LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 1.5% of Corient IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after buying an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $170.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.83 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

