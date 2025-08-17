Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,029 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.2% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $43,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,299,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 63.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 89,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 133.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Argus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.