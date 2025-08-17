Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Saratoga Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 147.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.25 to $24.25 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SAR stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Saratoga Investment Corp has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35,219.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,217.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.46%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

