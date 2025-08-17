290,097 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NOV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NOV by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NOV by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.40.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

