Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 74,748 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,748 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in ING Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Barclays raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE ING opened at $24.87 on Friday. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.4002 dividend. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

