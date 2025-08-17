Corient IA LLC Invests $834,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ON by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after buying an additional 2,798,794 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,850,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,119,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,129,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.53.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

