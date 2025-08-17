19,616 Shares in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LGLV opened at $175.95 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $155.93 and a twelve month high of $178.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.