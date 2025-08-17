337,628 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 337,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGT opened at $12.42 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

