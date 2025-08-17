Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 50,953 Shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,953 shares during the period. Strive 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Strive 500 ETF were worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRV. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Strive 500 ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Strive 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Strive 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:STRV opened at $41.62 on Friday. Strive 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.