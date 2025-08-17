EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) is Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 7.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $605.13 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

