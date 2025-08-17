Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,948,771 Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,948,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Open Lending as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Open Lending Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.80 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

