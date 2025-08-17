Trigran Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,941 shares during the period. Hayward makes up approximately 4.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $28,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,170 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in Hayward by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 8,984,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $62,949,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,982,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,303 shares during the period.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,311.50. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

