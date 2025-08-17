Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 5,660 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Trigran Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Enpro comprises 6.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Enpro worth $45,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NYSE:NPO opened at $222.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $231.94.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.83 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

