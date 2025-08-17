TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767,327 shares during the quarter. TechTarget makes up about 9.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TechTarget worth $67,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1,840.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 437,899 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $3,921,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 227,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 102,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 252.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

