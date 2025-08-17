Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 0.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $33.70 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

