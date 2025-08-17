Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,262 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,273,000 after buying an additional 3,098,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $122,849,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,784,000 after buying an additional 2,449,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,918,000 after buying an additional 2,370,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:DAL opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.