Comparing Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Lsb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tantech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lsb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Tantech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lsb Industries alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lsb Industries and Tantech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lsb Industries $522.40 million 1.05 -$19.35 million ($0.46) -16.52 Tantech $42.94 million 0.00 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Tantech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lsb Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Lsb Industries has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lsb Industries and Tantech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lsb Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tantech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lsb Industries currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Lsb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lsb Industries is more favorable than Tantech.

Profitability

This table compares Lsb Industries and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lsb Industries -6.15% -0.34% -0.14% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lsb Industries beats Tantech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lsb Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semiconductor, nylon, and polyurethane intermediates, ammonium nitrate, and metal processing; chemical feedstocks, emissions abatement, water treatments, and refrigerants; pulp and paper, aluminum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; abatement for diesel vehicles; and food refrigeration, dry ice, and enhanced oil recovery. In addition, the company provides industrial grade and low density ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate for explosives mining, quarries, and other blasting activities. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States and other parts of North America. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Tantech

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging. It provides pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct for use in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications; and trades in charcoal products. Further, the company develops and sells electric buses, electric logistics cars, and specialty electric vehicles, such as brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. It is also involved in the biodegradable packaging and supply chain businesses, as well as provides commercial factoring services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lsb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.