Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH opened at $110.79 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

