Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys 3,393 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $163.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.73. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $231.38.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

