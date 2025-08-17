Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Makes New Investment in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,805,000 after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $24,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 659,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sapiens International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

SPNS opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

