Seek First Inc. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Seek First Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.2% of Seek First Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 818,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 286,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1635 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

