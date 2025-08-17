Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4,239.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Vodafone Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 27,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

Vodafone Group stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

