Summit Securities Group LLC Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Summit Securities Group LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 332,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

