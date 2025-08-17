Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 88,219 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,219 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $44,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

