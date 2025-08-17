Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 480,666 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,666 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.92 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

