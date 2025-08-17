Critical Contrast: Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Free Report) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Viewtran Group has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viewtran Group and Dropbox”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dropbox $2.55 billion 2.95 $452.30 million $1.64 16.96

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Viewtran Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viewtran Group and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Dropbox 19.17% -61.31% 19.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viewtran Group and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dropbox has a consensus price target of $30.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Summary

Dropbox beats Viewtran Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

