Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE PG opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.27. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

