Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $115.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

