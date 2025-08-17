Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $281.35 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 860,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $281,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Mariner LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,476 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.58.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $350.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.53 and its 200-day moving average is $355.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.41 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

