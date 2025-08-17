Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 972,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $337,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 60,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.