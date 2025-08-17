Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 115,706 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American International Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in American International Group by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

