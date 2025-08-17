Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Cencora worth $382,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5%

COR opened at $293.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

