Healthcare Stocks To Consider – August 14th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, Salesforce, and Tempus AI are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and life-science industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers and payers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the sector’s growth potential—driven by innovation, aging populations and ongoing demand for care—while also bearing risks from regulation changes, patent expirations and clinical trial outcomes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,525,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,610,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $173.22. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.73. 8,867,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,128,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.34. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $245.40. 5,396,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,981,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $234.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.44. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.17. 11,396,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,517,905. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28.

