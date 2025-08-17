RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 157,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 120,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RTG Mining Stock Up 20.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company’s other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization’s principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines.

