Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 85783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Nanalysis Scientific Trading Down 4.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

