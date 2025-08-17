Starr Indemnity & Liability Co Makes New $33.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,500,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of Starr Indemnity & Liability Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

