Compass Financial Group INC SD Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.50 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

