Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $788,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

