Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 194,653 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aflac by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 303,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 234,439 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.54.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

