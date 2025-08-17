Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sentinus LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $301.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.61. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.21 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

