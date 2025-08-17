Round Hill Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $110.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -38.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

