Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 2,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $977.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

About Gray Media

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

