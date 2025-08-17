Round Hill Asset Management Decreases Stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Bausch Health Cos were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance
BHC opened at $8.34 on Friday. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bausch Health Cos
In other news, Director John Paulson bought 34,721,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $312,490,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 70,755,869 shares in the company, valued at $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,316,834 shares of company stock worth $369,628,560. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bausch Health Cos Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
